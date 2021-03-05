Jan. 12, 1931 – March 2, 2021

LeRoy (Lee) Edward Case, Sr. passed away March 2, 2021 at age 90, after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born Jan. 12, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leo and Ina Trimble Case.

Lee was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings – three stake missions, stake mission leader, ward missionary, service missionary, temple ordinance worker, bishopric counselor, Sunday school teacher and ward clerk. He loved to serve the Lord.

Lee worked 35 years in the sheet metal industry and retired at age 55. He served three years with the Murray City Auxiliary Police Department, 13 years as an aid with special needs children in Granite School District, and nine years as a campground host for the U.S. Forest Service.

He loved music and sang 25 years with the Oratorio Society of Utah, three years with the Utah Opera Company and 15 years with the Southern Utah Heritage Choir. Lee graduated from West High School in 1948 and spent one year at the University of Utah and four years at the Salt Lake Technical College.

He married his sweetheart Carol May Harsh in the Salt Lake Temple and was married 61 years.

Lee is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, LeRoy Edward Case, Jr. (Terry) of Mesa, Arizona; son and “Favorite Pal” Daniel Byron Case of St. George, Utah; daughters: Carolee (John) Neel of Mt. Green, Utah, Andrea May Hill of Clinton, Utah, Heather (Rob) Passey of Salt Lake City, Utah, and foster daughter, Lorcinda (Ray) Price of Lupton, Arizona; sister, Zina Riches (Mac); and brother, Byron Case (Mona). He was the proud grandpa of 16 loving grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ina Case; son, Robert Lynn Case; and brothers: Eugene and Gordon Case.

The family wishes to thank Sun Tree Hospice and his caregivers for their excellent care of him.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Bloomington 7th Ward Chapel, 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery, 700 East Tabernacle Street.

Mask are required for those attending services.

Live streaming webcast is available at: https://manzanita.southgatestake.com/

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.