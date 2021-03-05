What’s on the Menu: Pieology Pizzeria | Sponsored by Camping World

March 5, 2021

ST. GEORGE — It’s all about options at Pieology Pizzeria. Between the delicious low-carb cauliflower crust and a massive selection of toppings, you can’t go wrong. 

For those who say fast food can’t be healthy, “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke would disagree. Demke brought his friend Charee Peterson to feast on some delectable dishes at Pieology’s St. George location. 

Join Sheldon and Charee for some delicious custom pizzas on episode 79 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

“This is why I love bringing my friends here, because I know I can bring my health-conscious friends here and also my friends that never counted a calorie in their life,” Demke said. 

Shift lead and manager Samantha Lund said the Pieology approach focuses on letting the customer choose, from crust to veggies to meats. There’s a pizza for even the most selective palate. 

It’s always unlimited toppings, whatever you want, whatever you can create and imagine here,” she added. “We can absolutely tailor to your dietary needs in any way you need.” 

Demke built his usual favorite, with loads of veggies plus chicken on top. 

“When I come here, I keep thinking I’m going to change it up,” he said, “but I don’t.” 

Peterson opted for the gluten-free crust coated in garlic oil with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with spinach, basil, bell peppers, onions, olives and chicken. 

Pieology also offers salads, sides and sweets. Even health nuts need a cheat meal from time to time, so the duo finished their adventure by indulging in a cinnamon churro dessert pizza with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.

“This was another great experience at Pieology,” Demke said.

Resources

  • Pieology Pizzeria| Address: Red Rock Commons, 15 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-429-6998 | Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1o p.m. | Website | Facebook.

