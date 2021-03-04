Nov. 22, 1942 – March 2, 2021

Phyllis Anne Goodrich, 78, passed away March 2, 2021 in West Jordan, Utah. She was born on Nov. 22, 1942 to John Monroe and Grace Mitchell Dill in Amarillo, Texas. She married Floyd Leo Goodrich Sept. 5, 1965 in the Los Angeles Temple.

She is survived by her daughters: Wendie (Kelly) Lowe and Marsha (Dave) Stark; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shrirlee (Mike) Bowden. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons: Scott and Leo; oldest granddaughter, Courtney; sisters: Betty, Jean, Pat and Barbara; brother, Buddy; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior from noon-12:45 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will follow services in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Masks are required for those attending services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.