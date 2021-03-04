Santa Clara City to install speed table in Gubler Park parking lot

ST. GEORGE — During a Santa Clara City Council work meeting where members of the public expressed their concerns about drivers traveling both ways in the one-way parking lot at Gubler Park, the council decided Wednesday to install a speed table in the parking lot.

At the January meeting, the council asked city staff to look at costs of various solutions and present their findings at a later meeting. Parks and trails director Brad Hays told the council on Wednesday that the best solutions would be a pair of speed tables and a one-way gate.

“We would take out four parking stalls to reduce the length of the tables so it wouldn’t run across the length of the entire distance of the asphalt and put the speed table in the center,” Hays told the council. “And then put curbing on the sides and landscape, and that would kind of break it up and slow it down.”

The speed tables will be 15-feet wide with 8-foot wide table tops to slow down traffic. The city opted for the speed tables in place of speed bumps or traffic spikes.

The project was designed by Rosenberg Associates and will cost $27,000, Hays said. Hays also presented a gate, which would be installed near the stop sign at the end of the parking lot and only open one way. The gate would be battery-powered and cost $3,500.

The council decided to start with one speed table at the end of the lot closest to Tuscany Drive to deter drivers from entering the wrong way. Installing one speed table instead of two will leave more parking spaces free for visitors, and be a cost-effective way to encourage drivers to abide by the one-way signs. Wrong-way driving was a bigger concern than speeding in the parking lot, council member Leina Mathis said.

“I don’t recall … that speed was an issue,” she said during the meeting. “They were actually slowing down to stop at the stop sign, so I don’t think speed is as much of an issue as just the concern that they’re always going the wrong way. And I really like the table top ideas and the trees adjacent, because it will keep them from going around.”

In other news, the council also discussed installing a citywide Fiber internet system to provide internet to homes in place of a provider. Council member Jarett Waite cited a survey of Santa Clara residents in which 85% of respondents said they would support the city looking into other internet options, where just under 10% of residents responded. Council agreed to continue researching the idea and discuss it at a later time.

