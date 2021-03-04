Feb. 26, 1945 – Feb. 24, 2021

Carolyn Grange Arnold, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away due to a sudden illness on Feb. 24, 2021 with her loving husband at her side.

Carolyn was born in Huntington, Utah, on Feb. 26, 1945 the second child to parents Peter Grange and Marie Wakefield. At the young age of 3 months old, her father was killed in World War II leaving her mother with two young children. This loss greatly affected her throughout her whole life causing instant tears whenever she or someone else talked about him.

Her mother remarried when she was two years old. She grew up in a family that liked to fish, hunt and go camping. She also loved to help on her grandpa Wakefield’s farm. She loved spending time with her grandma Grange. She learned many of her cooking skills while spending time with her.

Carolyn met her eternal companion, Richard B. (Barry) Arnold, when they were in the ninth grade. She was totally smitten with his good looks and abundant freckles. Their first date was on March 4, 1960. Carolyn invited him to the girl’s preference dance, but Barry was only interested in sports and wanted nothing to do with girls. Barry’s mom made him go on the date and after that first date, they were inseparable.

Carolyn and Barry graduated with the first class of Emery County High School in 1963. Carolyn moved to Salt Lake City where she attended LDS Business College while Barry attended Carbon College in Price. While home for Christmas break, Barry proposed to Carolyn on Christmas Eve of 1963. Barry accepted a baseball scholarship to the University of Utah where he could be close to Carolyn. Carolyn graduated LDS Business College in May 1964 as a clerk typist. She married Barry in the Manti Temple on June 26, 1964. She started work at The Trans Western Insurance Agency while Barry finished school at the University of Utah. Carolyn and Barry thought they were rich having both her paycheck and his baseball scholarship. She continued to work at The Trans Western Insurance Agency until the birth of her first child.

In February of 1970 they moved to Sandy, Utah where they raised their three daughters Cami, Tori and Mindi. During this time they made many dear friends. Carolyn loved to travel. She went on many business trips with Barry, including Tokyo, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Florida, Hawaii, Bermuda, Switzerland, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Mexico City. They also traveled to England, Scotland, and Wales to see where their ancestors came from. She enjoyed numerous Caribbean Cruises and a Mediterranean cruise with her daughters and granddaughters for Mother’s Day in 2008.

Carolyn taught cooking classes at ZCMI for 10 years, teaching skills such as using a wok and making homemade pasta. She also worked for Hallmark Cards as a merchandiser.

She lived her life serving others. She had callings in the Ward and Stake Relief Society Presidency, Young Women’s Presidency, and served for 15 years in the Ward Girls Camp Committee. Her greatest calling was that of raising her three daughters.

Carolyn loved to sing. She has a beautiful soprano voice. It should be noted that the Ward Choir Director told Barry that, if asked, he should decline any invitation from the bishop to sing with the choir.

She loved to cook for her family and friends. She had family dinner every Sunday and was famous for her homemade rolls, cheesy cauliflower, lasagna, cheesy potatoes, pink lemonade pie and especially her Texas Fudge Cake. She also loved doing crafts. She was very creative. She was very good at making homemade jewelry. She also made elaborate homemade cards for every family member. Her grandchildren have received hundreds of these cards from her and they will be treasured for many years to come. She had a close relationship with each, and every grandchild and her grandchildren simply adored her.

She loved watching game shows, especially The Price is Right. She was Bob Barker’s number one fan! She treasured her framed The Price is Right poster that was personally signed by Bob Barker. Her favorite singer was Elvis Presley. She was in tears on the day that he died.

Once all of her daughters left home, Barry and Carolyn sold their home in Sandy and moved to St George. It was important for them to maintain an active involvement in the lives of their children and grandchildren, so they maintained a second home in the Salt Lake area.

Carolyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We are so grateful for the knowledge that she is no longer suffering. It brings us great comfort knowing that she is finally able to meet her father for the first time and be reunited with her mother.

She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Barry; her three daughters: Cami (Mark), Tori (Kirk), and Mindi (Cary); and her siblings: Pete (Sandy), Paul (Cathy), Tracy (Jeanine), Barry, Cydni (Garth), and Ryan. Carolyn has thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren (and one more on the way), many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Marie; sister, Sandra; stepfather, Stan Cowley; and great grandson, Jaxon Rollins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery, 1950 Ancestor Way, Santa Clara, Utah.

Masks are required for those attending services.

Live streaming web-cast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Web-cast will remain on-line for 90 days.