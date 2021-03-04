Kicks & Giggles delivers joy to expecting parents with 4D ultrasounds, early gender reveals

Stock image | Photo by Liudmila_Fadzeyeva/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Seeing your unborn child for the first time is an unforgettable experience. With the help of cutting-edge technology, Kicks & Giggles delivers bonding opportunities that parents and families are sure to cherish for years to come.

With locations in Washington City and Provo, Kicks & Giggles offers elective ultrasounds and early gender prediction blood tests to expectant mothers. Kasey Smith, who owns and operates the business with her husband, Greg, promises a relaxed, enjoyable and accommodating ultrasound experience, whether parents choose the simplest of viewings or complex 4D imaging.

“Since it’s purely elective, they will be able to have a more comfortable feeling,” she said, adding that other family members are welcome to show up as well. “It’s much more laid-back, more like a photo shoot than a doctor’s appointment.”

Smith said the advantage of an elective ultrasound is that parents can spend more time looking at and bonding with their baby in an environment that’s more spa-like than clinical.

“Especially with some babies, it requires time and patience,” she said. “That’s not always a luxury clinics have.”

However, elective ultrasounds are not intended to be a substitute for prenatal imaging performed in a medical setting. Kicks & Giggles does not perform any clinical or diagnostic work, such as predicting a due date or scanning for fetal anomalies.

Smith said that many mothers choose to come in for an elective ultrasound at least twice during their pregnancy. At 16-26 weeks, the ultrasound will show the baby as a whole, and more facial detail can typically be seen between 25-34 weeks.

Mothers often ask how they should prepare for an ultrasound and achieve the best results, Smith said. The best plan for a successful viewing is to drink lots of water – 80-100 ounces every day for a week before the appointment.

Standard 2D ultrasounds are the quickest, most cost-effective way to get a glimpse of the baby and determine gender as early as 14 weeks. Parents can hear the heartbeat and take home printed black-and-white images.

3D ultrasounds provide a realistic rendering of the baby’s features in still images. But with a 4D ultrasound, parents can look even deeper inside the world of their little one via high-definition moving images. Yawns, hiccups, stretches and other precious moments are brought to life through state-of-the-art technology.

Smith said many mothers are pleasantly surprised by how clear the 4D images are and how much detail and movement they can see even before feeling their baby’s first kick.

Kicks & Giggles offers a variety of ultrasound packages that allow parents to customize their experience and discounted bundle deals for multiple visits to watch the baby grow throughout the pregnancy. Parents also have the option to add a screen recording of their ultrasound to any package and purchase a heartbeat animal, a plush keepsake that stores a chip containing the sound of the baby’s heart. Monthly deals, discounts and giveaways are frequently shared on their Facebook page and the Kicks & Giggles website.

For parents who can’t wait to find out whether they’re expecting a boy or girl, Kicks & Giggles offers an early gender prediction test starting just eight weeks into pregnancy. Smith said this involves a safe, simple blood draw from the mother to determine her baby’s gender, with results available in 48 hours.

Smith said that having a baby is not only a destination but a journey. Kicks & Giggles adds intimacy and joy to that journey by giving parents their first opportunity to bond with their little one.

In the months since opening their Washington City location, Smith said she and her husband have worked to provide high-resolution ultrasound services to as many families as possible. Her ongoing goal is to establish Kicks & Giggles as a staple of the local business community and become the first name that parents think of for ultrasounds in Southern Utah.

“Because we’re a small company, our customers are never more than a phone call away from someone who can help them have the best experience possible,” she said. “We’re fully committed.”

To book an appointment with Kicks & Giggles, visit their website or call 435-705-7536.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Kicks & Giggles | Address: 41 N. 300 West, Suite A, Washington City | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (by appointment only) | Telephone: 435-705-7536 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.