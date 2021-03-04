Grady Clocks In: Buffing out blemishes, making cars shine like new at Ken Garff Collision

ST. GEORGE — As part of the Ken Garff family of dealerships, Ken Garff St. George Ford offers not only a wide selection of quality new and pre-owned vehicles but also first-rate collision repair to Southern Utah customers.

In the latest episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair plays with paint guns, hammers, sanders, grinders and while making automotive repairs at Ken Garff Collision.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

For over 40 years, the team at Ken Garff St. George Ford has taken pride in providing the best customer service of any car dealership in Southern Utah. Marketing manager Austin Szatlocky said that having a body shop allows the dealership to provide more affordable repairs and get their loyal customers back on the road faster after an accident.

After suiting up in protective gear, Sinclair got to work in the expansive body shop. He spent the day spraying fenders in one of the state-of-the-art paint booths along with sanding, grinding and hammering metal back into form.

“My experience at Ken Garff Collision was awesome,” he said. “These guys really know what they’re doing. I learned so much about repairing cars and the body work that goes into it.”

Sinclair also helped wash, buff and shine customer vehicles to perfection. The Ken Garff Collision crew details every car before it leaves the shop.

“Grady did an awesome job,” Szatlocky said. “Believe it or not, he is a quick learner. You can teach an old dog new tricks, and it’s amazing the work he did for us today.”

The affable host certainly scored points for enthusiasm, but would Szatlocky make him part of the body shop team permanently?

Watch this episode of “Grady Clocks In” and find out.

Resources

Ken Garff Collision | Address: 4096 S. River Road, Suite B, St. George | Telephone: 435-674-3300 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website.

