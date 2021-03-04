Sept. 27, 1929 – Feb. 27, 2021

Our loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She lived an amazing and wonderful 91 years.

Antonio (Virginia) N. Gonzales was born on Sept. 27, 1929, to Eleno and Antonia Navarrette of Santa Ana, California. She was the oldest of 12 siblings. She had 10 brothers and two sisters. She had such an amazing bond with each of her siblings.

Virginia met and fell in love with the love of her life, John Parra Gonzales in May 1927 and was soon married 3 months later on Aug. 24, 1927. They had eight children. Mary, Grace, Eddie, Gloria, David, Christie, Martha and Vickie.

She was also blessed to be a grandmother to 85 kids, with two more on the way. Each of her grandkids felt that they were the most important kid of all when they were with her. The love she had for them was indescribable and so special. She had the biggest heart of anyone we knew and was constantly donating to those in need.

She was a very active in the Catholic Church her whole life and a very spiritual woman who often prayed for all her family and friends.

When she was younger, she loved traveling with her friends and church members. Her hobbies included sewing and crocheting for every new addition in anyone’s family. She especially enjoyed watching her grandkids grow up and also become parents themselves.

She was full of spunk and sass and could make anyone laugh and beware of the chancla!

Our mother, grandmother and queen will be dearly missed but will forever hold a special place in each of our hearts. We love you!

Immediate family is welcomed to pay tribute to our amazing mother and grandmother on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 West 200 North, St. George, Utah, 84770. A luncheon will follow after the gravesite at the Silvercreek Clubhouse.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

