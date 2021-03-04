18-year-old transported to hospital after colliding with truck on his skateboard

ST. GEORGE — An 18-year-old riding a skateboard was transported to St. George Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon after he ran into the back of a truck at the intersection of 3000 East and 1140 South, according to police. St. George Police officer Trevor Anderson told St. George News that the truck was traveling west when the man on the skateboard tried to cross the street.

“I don’t know if he didn’t see that he didn’t have the walk signal or he just didn’t see the truck, but he started crossing and ended up hitting the back of the truck.” Anderson said. “He was transported to the hospital. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be anything too serious, but at least right now he’s got some pretty good scrapes and a broken leg.”

Anderson said the vehicle had the right of way since the light was still green. The truck was traveling at a time of heavy traffic, especially on 3000 East. After the incident, the driver in the vehicle pulled over in the housing subdivision just a few hundred feet from the intersection.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., and St. George Police, St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene. A citation was issued to the vehicle’s driver, but not in relation to the accident.

“The driver had a green light, and there was no issue there,” Anderson said. “It was the kid on the skateboard, and I still need to go to the hospital and interview him and talk to him for potential charges.”

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.