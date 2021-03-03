William Joseph Kabey 

Nov. 20, 1929 – Feb. 27, 2021

William Joseph “Joe” Kabey, 91, passed away Feb. 27, 2021. He was born Nov. 20, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Hortence Clark and Francis Kabey. In 1980, he married Bonnie Marie Contos.

In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan during the Korean War, where he served as an Air Traffic Controller.

In 1990, Joe moved to St. George, Utah where he was active in the Elks. He enjoyed being part of the Huntsman World Senior Games and The Dickens Festival.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his children: Karen and Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children: Jeff (Carol), Debra and Michael (Cherie); and 14 grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Pathway Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Kaylie, Richard and Catherine, for their care and love.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Joe to the Intermountain Foundation, which can be found here.