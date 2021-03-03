Motorcyclist transported to hospital after colliding with SUV, police say

ST. GEORGE — One man was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a Honda motorcycle collided with a Ford Escape SUV.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Black Ridge Drive and Bluff Street just before 3 p.m., St. George Police Officer Burkeley Christian told St. George News. Both vehicles were westbound on Black Ridge with the motorcycle in the inside lane and the SUV in the outside lane. The SUV made a lane change and struck the motorcycle, Christian said.

He said the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, although he was alert and responding to officers. The driver of the SUV, a woman, was not injured. She was issued a citation for improper lane change, Christian said.

Christian said drivers should be wary of motorcycles when changing lanes.

“Especially now, where it’s getting nicer weather,” he said. “We have a lot of motorcyclists out, so double check that lane if you are going to be going into it.”

He added that if people witness an accident, they should stop and call it into the police department so they can help police understand what happened. There were no witnesses at the scene on Wednesday, but police were able to obtain video from the Maverick gas station on the corner of Black Ridge and Bluff.

St. George Police and St. George Fire responded to the scene. The motorcycle and the SUV were both damaged and had to be towed away.

