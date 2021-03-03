Senate passes Dixie State University name change bill, final fate rests with the House

Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In a 26-3 vote, Utah State senators passed a bill Wednesday aimed at creating a process to change the name of Dixie State University.

The bill, Name Change Process for Dixie State University, designated HB 278, has been one of the more divisive bills in the 2021 legislative session and it has undergone one substitute and a few amendments in the process.

“This has been a very, very difficult issue we are trying to face, and it’s been very divisive quite frankly,” Southern Utah Sen. Evan Vickers said on the Senate floor.

Prior to the bill being heard on the floor, it was heard in the Senate Education Committee Monday where Southern Utah Sen. Don Ipson proposed a substitute to the bill that was unanimously adopted by the committee before being favorably recommended in a 6-1 vote to move to the full Senate body for debate. The bill as it is currently written will allow for a more public process in undergoing a name change and creates a committee representing students, university personnel, community members and industry leaders, which will “provide opportunity for input from and collaboration with the public.”

The committee will then recommend a name to the Dixie State Board of Trustees that must reflect the institution’s mission and significance to the surrounding region and state and allow the university to compete and be recognized nationally.

If accepted, the name will then be forwarded to the Utah Board of Higher Education and will then come back to the Legislature for final approval.

The substitute bill also creates a $500,000 fiscal note allowing for the creation of a heritage committee should the Dixie State University Board of Trustees and the Utah Board of Higher Education forward a name to the Legislature that does not include the term “Dixie.”

The substitute bill will now return to the House for further consideration.

Dixie State University Student Body President Penny Mills said that she is so relieved the bill passed the Senate.

“I’m feeling very hopeful. Very, very hopeful,” Mills said.

After the bill appeared to stall when rumors surfaced that it may have been killed in a closed caucus meeting of Republican senators, Mills organized a student trip to the state Capitol building to rally in favor of the Senate hearing the bill.

Legislators, including Ipson, were impressed with the student representation and said they were very respectful.

“They treated us with respect,” Ipson said in a previous St. George News report. “I commend them and the university for the very dignified way that they presented themselves.”

While the name change debate has been divisive, senators and university leaders alike said they are ultimately trying to do what is best for the students.

Mills agreed.

“It’s not about me,” Mills said, “it’s about us, our students and our futures.”

