TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | March 5-7
Art
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Soup N’ Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Advanced Techniques for Color and Style | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Healthy Neck & Back Workshop | Admission: $34 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Best of Broadway 2 | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Siva Pasefika – Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $45-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Kanab Train Show | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Center Ballroom, 20 E. 100 North, Kanab.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Saint George Market | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | An Evening with Violin Virtuoso David Park | Admission: $22 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 335 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The John Dotson Benefit Show | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Mountain Media Music | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-11:45 p.m. | First Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Skyline Yoga at Desert Color | Admission: $15 | Location: Desert Color, Lagoon Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Tactical Handgun Level 1 | Admission: $110 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South #1, Hurricane.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.