4A state basketball semifinals: schedule and live updates

Shailee Bundy lays the ball up for Desert Hills basketball in the team's win over No. 7 Juan Diego, 4A state basketball playoffs, Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, Utah, March 1, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

RICHFIELD — The 4A state basketball playoffs continue with the semifinal round of both the boys and girls brackets at the Sevier Valley Center on Tuesday.

Region 9 has one school represented in each of the day’s four games, starting with top-seeded Pine View girls dueling No. 5 Logan.

For the bracket of the girls tournament, click here. For the boys bracket, click here.

Following is the schedule of events for Region 9 teams and live updates as they happen, with live photos in a gallery at the end of the story:

Game Updates

Upcoming games

No. 1 Pine View vs. No. 5 Logan (girls): 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Desert Hills vs. No. 6 Sky View (girls): 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Desert Hills vs. No. 1 Juan Diego Catholic (boys): 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Cedar vs. No. 7 Ridgeline (boys): 7:30 p.m.

