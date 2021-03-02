4A state basketball semifinals: schedule and live updates

RICHFIELD — The 4A state basketball playoffs continue with the semifinal round of both the boys and girls brackets at the Sevier Valley Center on Tuesday.
Region 9 has one school represented in each of the day’s four games, starting with top-seeded Pine View girls dueling No. 5 Logan.
For the bracket of the girls tournament, click here. For the boys bracket, click here.
Following is the schedule of events for Region 9 teams and live updates as they happen, with live photos in a gallery at the end of the story:
Game Updates
Upcoming games
No. 1 Pine View vs. No. 5 Logan (girls): 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Desert Hills vs. No. 6 Sky View (girls): 3:30 p.m.
No. 4 Desert Hills vs. No. 1 Juan Diego Catholic (boys): 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Cedar vs. No. 7 Ridgeline (boys): 7:30 p.m.
