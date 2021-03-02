4A state basketball semifinals: schedule and live updates

Written by Rich Allen
March 2, 2021
Shailee Bundy lays the ball up for Desert Hills basketball in the team's win over No. 7 Juan Diego, 4A state basketball playoffs, Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, Utah, March 1, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

RICHFIELD — The 4A state basketball playoffs continue with the semifinal round of both the boys and girls brackets at the Sevier Valley Center on Tuesday.

Region 9 has one school represented in each of the day’s four games, starting with top-seeded Pine View girls dueling No. 5 Logan.

For the bracket of the girls tournament, click here. For the boys bracket, click here.

Following is the schedule of events for Region 9 teams and live updates as they happen, with live photos in a gallery at the end of the story:

Game Updates

Upcoming games

No. 1 Pine View vs. No. 5 Logan (girls): 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Desert Hills vs. No. 6 Sky View (girls): 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Desert Hills vs. No. 1 Juan Diego Catholic (boys): 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Cedar vs. No. 7 Ridgeline (boys): 7:30 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rich joined St. George News in October 2020. The Colorado native graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in December 2018, where he was a sports and managing editor at the student publication, The Metropolitan. He worked as a media relations assistant for the minor league baseball club New Orleans Baby Cakes in 2019.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @RAllenSTGNews@ STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!