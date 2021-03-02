‘CSI Lil Detectives’ camp gives kids chance to learn about detective work over spring break

Photo from previous "CSI Lil Detectives" camp, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Spring break comes alive for Washington County elementary-school aged children during the three-day “CSI Lil Detectives” camp, starting Monday and running through March 10 at the Tonaquint Nature Center.

According to a press release from the city of St. George, future detectives will test their skills by learning a variety of new things, including the following:

How to test hair samples and DNA forensics.

Using deductive reasoning to break out of the Tonaquint Nature Center escape room.

Working through a crime-solving simulation that includes “Tools of a Crime,” the “Case of the Queen’s Diamond” and the “Case of the Burglar Shop.”

The activities are anchored at Tonaquint Nature Center and will include a visit with the St. George Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division.

“The experience with the police department is usually one of the most popular aspects of the CSI Lil Detectives Camp,” Recreation Supervisor Dawn Eide-Albrecht said in the press release. “This overview of our SWAT team gives the kids a better understanding of the functions of our police.”

The campers are grouped based on grade level. Second and third graders participate from 9 a.m. to noon. Fourth and fifth graders attend from 1-4 p.m.

Registration is $38 per child and can be taken care of online.

