New study ranks Utah as top state for college students

ST. GEORGE — A recent study named Utah as the best state in the United States to be a college student in 2021.

Studee, the international university advising company that conducted the study, ranked all 50 states by comparing the cost of tuition, room and board fees, percentage of the population made up of 19 to 25-year-olds, average salary, crime rates, happiness index score, weather and the number of top universities in each state.

Utah was ranked first with an average tuition cost of $6,731, one top university in the state and a population made up of 10.9% 19 to 25-year-olds. California and Texas followed in second and third place, respectively, and Vermont ranked last.

Southern Utah’s universities pride themselves on low tuition and quality education. In a statement, Dixie State University said that it is no surprise that Utah ranked higher than any other state.

“We love Utah and are not surprised that the secret is out about what a great state it is to live and learn in,” the statement said, adding that within Utah, Dixie State has the lowest tuition, small class sizes that ensure students have personal academic experiences with faculty, second-to-none ‘active learning, active life’ learning opportunities and one of the safest campuses in the entire nation.

“For these reasons and so many more, we are seeing an increase in enrollment from students from throughout the nation and will continue to do our best to welcome all new students,” the statement said.

Tuition at Dixie State costs $2,340 for a Utah resident before fees, housing and food. There are seven single-student and family-student residence halls on campus to provide students with easy access to classes and resources if they choose to live in student housing.

At Southern Utah University, tuition costs $3,003 for a Utah resident before housing and fees. The university also boasts hundreds of outdoor and community events each semester and 15 Division I athletic teams on campus. Both universities credit their small-town locations surrounded by natural wonders with providing an exemplary college experience for their students.

In addition to having the highest percentage of 19 to 25-year-olds in the country, Utah was also ranked the second-happiest state with a happiness index score of 67.84, trailing Hawaii by 0.43 points. The study found that Utah has an average room cost of $3,554 and board cost of $4,104, a crime rate of 235.6, an average annual income of $48,939 and 125 clear, sunny days in a year. The study also attributed the first-place score to Utah’s five national parks.

