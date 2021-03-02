March 9, 1978 – Feb. 26, 2021

Mary Francis Noonan was born in Temple, Texas to Sally Noonan on March 9, 1978. She passed away at the age of 42 on Feb. 26, 2021.

As Molly grew up, she always kept a great love for Texas. She was strong, proud, independent and everything else you expect from a Texan at heart. She lived a nomadic lifestyle moving often from city to city, state to state and making friends wherever she ended up. She was a loving mother and an amazing friend to many. Molly knew how to make you laugh, and she knew when you needed a reason to. She loved her job, as well as the many friends and family she made while working in the service industry. She loved to hike and arrowhead hunt and knew the lyrics to any and every song. She was adventurous and always excited about what might be in store for each new day.

She is survived by her children Emily Noonan (Kyler Wood), Carter Alldredge, and Michael Noonan. She is preceded in death by her mother Sally Noonan; her uncle Decker Noonan; her grandmother Colleen Noonan; her grandfather Ralph Noonan.

Her services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, 2 p.m. at Recapture Lake in Blanding Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to April Alldredge.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.