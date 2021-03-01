Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

March 1, 2021
Pete Karns works on a Mount Rushmore replica carved into sandstone near the Sun City retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada. Feb. 26, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28.

‘Stop and smile once in a while’: Retired Olympian carves Mount Rush into Mesquite bluff

The Mount Rushmore replica created by Pete Karns carved into sandstone near the Sun City retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada. Feb. 26, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed

MESQUITE — It is an unmistakable sight for any American. The heads of Mount Rushmore, with the faces of four American presidents looking down upon… Lower Flat Top Drive in Mesquite, Nevada.

Cedar City man accused of raping teen in Washington County

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A parolee accused of sexually assaulting a Cedar City teen is in jail in Washington County facing first-degree felony rape and aggravated assault charges and is being held without bail.

Rodeo racer becoming first woman to graduate from Dixie Tech with diesel mechanic

Lydia Farnsworth stands in front of an engine in Building B on campus at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah. Feb. 23, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A Dixie Technical College student will be the first woman to graduate from the school’s diesel mechanic program this June.

Quick tips to ensure an early, bountiful harvest of garden-ripe tomatoes

File photo by monkeybusinessimages/
iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — Be the first in your neighborhood to enjoy a garden-ripe tomato. Then continue harvesting an abundance of flavorful tomatoes throughout the growing season. A little planning and strategic planting can help you get an earlier and bigger tomato harvest.

Cedar City Police arrest man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars

The catalytic converter was reportedly cut from the bottom of this Toyota Prius in Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Gary Arnell, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 24-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in Cedar City Friday after vehicle catalytic converters and other stolen merchandise were allegedly found in his possession.

