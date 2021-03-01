Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Pete Karns works on a Mount Rushmore replica carved into sandstone near the Sun City retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada. Feb. 26, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28.

MESQUITE — It is an unmistakable sight for any American. The heads of Mount Rushmore, with the faces of four American presidents looking down upon… Lower Flat Top Drive in Mesquite, Nevada.

ST. GEORGE — A parolee accused of sexually assaulting a Cedar City teen is in jail in Washington County facing first-degree felony rape and aggravated assault charges and is being held without bail.

ST. GEORGE — A Dixie Technical College student will be the first woman to graduate from the school’s diesel mechanic program this June.

FEATURE — Be the first in your neighborhood to enjoy a garden-ripe tomato. Then continue harvesting an abundance of flavorful tomatoes throughout the growing season. A little planning and strategic planting can help you get an earlier and bigger tomato harvest.

CEDAR CITY — A 24-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in Cedar City Friday after vehicle catalytic converters and other stolen merchandise were allegedly found in his possession.

