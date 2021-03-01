14-year-old boy flown to hospital after falling 30 feet between Hurricane and LaVerkin

ST. GEORGE — A 14-year-old boy was flown in severe condition to the hospital after he fell from a cliff between Hurricane and LaVerkin on Monday afternoon.

The boy fell 30 feet into a valley near the river and fractured one of his legs, Sgt. Darrell Cashin, Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue liaison, told St. George News. The boy’s parents began to worry when he did not come home from school. They told police they had a feeling they should look by the river.

“It looked to us like he was crossing the rocks and hit the slide area and slid right off,” Cashin said. “He was just wanting to explore. It would be very easy to fall.”

The LaVerkin Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue and Life Flight all responded to the scene. The boy may have lost consciousness, Cashin said. When authorities arrived, they put a splint on his leg and carried him to the helicopter. He was then transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

The family has only lived in the area for two weeks and do not know it very well yet, Cashin said. He said that people should be wary of where they are to avoid accidents.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.