Oct. 27, 1979 – Feb. 26, 2021

Kara Jo Swanemyr Mathews, age 41, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021 at her home in St. George, Utah with her family. She courageously fought colon cancer for 10 years.

Kara was born on Oct. 27, 1979 in Durango, CO to Bruce and Cindy (McClanahan) Swanemyr. She married Chris Mathews on Aug.17, 2004 in the St. George, Utah Temple for time and all eternity. They enjoyed 17 beautiful years together.

Kara was raised in Ignacio, Colorado. She was active in 4-H, school sports and helped on the family ranch. She went to Dixie State College in St. George, Utah and graduated from BYU-Hawaii. Kara was a PE teacher and a dedicated mom and caring wife. Kara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served many people, even as she fought cancer.

Kara loved traveling, adventures, nature, sports, good salsa and always had music playing. Kara lived fully and loved her family and friends. She kept in close touch with scores of people. To know her was to love her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Chris Mathews; sons, Nathan, 14 and Jackson, 11, of St. George, Utah; parents, Bruce and Cindy Swanemyr, brothers, Jesse (Tia) and Cole (Katie), grandparents; Jean McClanahan, Bob and Betty Swanemyr of Ignacio, Colorado.

Upon marrying Chris, the son of Robert and Carol Mathews of Panaca, Nevada, Kara gained nine additional siblings and their spouses. Kara has 56 nieces and nephews, four great-nieces and one great-nephew.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3202 E. Crimson Ridge Dr., St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. There will be a smaller viewing before the service from noon – 1:30 pm for family and those traveling on Saturday. The service will be broadcasted via YouTube, a link will be shared via Facebook.

Kara will be laid to rest in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St. George, UT 84770.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family via Kara’s Venmo account @Kara-Mathews-4.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.