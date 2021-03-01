Police launch search for hit-and-run driver after juvenile struck near Dixie High

Scene of a reported hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of 700 South and 400 East, St. George, Utah, March 1, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a driver suspected of striking a female juvenile pedestrian at an intersection and driving away.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of 400 East and 700 South, near Dixie High School.

“As I understand it, a high school student or juvenile was crossing the crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle,” St. George Police Sgt. Joe Watson told St. George News at the scene.

“The individual in the vehicle initially stopped, but then left the scene,” Watson said, adding that the vehicle was located a short time later in a nearby trailer park. However, the driver, described as a Hispanic male, had already fled the area.

“We’re still looking for the individual that was driving the car,” Watson added. “We’re trying to identify positively who was driving. But it (the car) was last seen in that area, and that’s why we’re canvassing trying to locate where the individual is.”

Meanwhile, the girl who was struck by the car reported only minor injuries, including bumps and bruises, police said, adding that she was not transported for medical treatment.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story.

