Southern Utahns invited to enjoy uniquely curated shopping experience at Saint George Market

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah consumers will be presented with a unique shopping experience Saturday as the Saint George Market, a curated pop-up market, returns to Town Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first iteration of the market was held in October 2020, and the upcoming market will build upon the success of that event. The market is set to occur semiannually with another event taking place in the fall.

Featuring jewelry, fashion, decor, vintage items and more, the market is billed as a small business incubator and is designed to foster relationships between local artisans, small business owners and the community.

Saint George Market was founded by area resident and entrepreneur Indigo Klabanoff, who said she has a passion for finding and sharing the craftsmanship of local businesses and artists and giving them a place to grow their audience and amplify their brand voice.

“There are so many wonderful places here in town and artisans that just don’t really know where to start in terms of the items they sell or the items they make, and this is the perfect opportunity for these small businesses to get their names out there,” Klabanoff said.

With that in mind, attendees should expect a very unique shopping experience with something for everybody, Klabanoff said.

“Every booth is so unique, so curated, that people are going to be blown away that this is something that happens in St. George,” she said, adding that these local vendors offer high-quality goods that will pleasantly surprise shoppers.

They are craftsmen that have really perfected their craft, Klabanoff said.

In addition to fostering local artisans, the market has a philanthropic goal to help area nonprofits as well.

Saint George Market will donate a portion of the vendor booth fees to a selected nonprofit each time the event is held.

Proceeds from Saturday’s market will benefit the Three Corners Women’s Giving Circle, a local nonprofit comprised of “women, diverse in interests and backgrounds, who pool our friendship, intellect and resources to effect change for women and girls in the ‘three corners’ region: southern Utah, northwest Arizona, and Mesquite, Nevada,” according to the group’s website.

“It’s a really fantastic organization,” Klabanoff said.

In addition to the donation from Saint George Market, an opportunity drawing will be held with proceeds from the drawing going to the charity as well.

Prizes for the opportunity drawing have been donated by participating vendors as well as corporate sponsors and partners.

COVID-19 safety measures

The event is being held outside, but masks are required to be worn by all vendors and attendees, and hand sanitizing stations as well as masks for those who didn’t bring their own will be provided.

“We just want to protect those in our community,” Klabanoff said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact small businesses, Klabanoff said the market will provide a boost to these local artisans.

“This will provide small businesses money that they need to survive these times.”

For more information about Saint George Market, including how to become a vendor for the fall event, visit the market’s website, Facebook or Instagram pages.

Event details

What: Saint George Market.

When: Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main Street, St. George.

Resources: Website | Facebook | Instagram.

