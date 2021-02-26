Oct. 26, 1940 – Feb. 24, 2021

Jeannine Roberts, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. She was born in Compton California on Oct. 26, 1940, to James Leland and Desna Frampton Curfew and was the oldest of five children. Jeannine married Bryce Clark Roberts on Aug. 24, 1962, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

Jeannine grew up in Provo and American Fork, Utah. She married her true love who was a handsome farmer from beautiful Star Valley, Wyoming. They, with their nine children, spent many years working hard and enjoying their farm and land in Etna. Jeannine was a fabulous homemaker. She baked and cooked from scratch daily, cared for the family she loved and provided a lovely home for them.

Jeannine was an active member of the LDS church and served faithfully in many positions throughout her life. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for many years. Jeannine made friends easily throughout her life and seemed to love everyone she met. She loved her family unconditionally and continued to serve them throughout her life.

A few years after Jeannine lost her loving husband, she moved to St. George, Utah, where she spent the past 18 years. She continued to be a loyal friend to those around her and greeted everyone with a smile. Jeannine became especially known for her beautiful quits. She loved spending time piecing and quilting and had a knack for color and design. The recipients of her quilts continue to feel the love that she put into each one.

Jeannine is survived by her brother, Clyde Curfew (Leslie); sister, Ann Eagar (Norm) of Meridian ID; her brother, Clyde Curfew (Leslie) Mercer Island, Washington; her nine children, Lorraine Roberts Hiner, Ivins, Utah; Jane DeGroff (Robert) Spring City, Utah; Shauna Gibson (George) Bigfork, Montana; Sharon Fralin (Steve) Teton Village, Wyoming; Julie Miller (David) Spring City Utah; Aaron Bryce, of St. George; Brian (Jennifer) of Rock Springs Wyoming; SueAnn Scott (Johnny) Ivins, Utah; and Eric (Sara) Roseburg, Oregon; 28 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bryce Clark Roberts; grandson, Paul R Hiner; brother, Boyd F. Curfew; and brother, Edwin Lee Curfew.

A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St George, Utah on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. Services will also be held at Schwab Mortuary, 211 Jepperson Rd, Thayne Wyoming, on March 6, 2021; viewing from 10-11 a.m., and funeral at 11:30 am.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah.