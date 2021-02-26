April 24, 1943 – Feb. 22, 2021

Janine Musser West, 77, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1943 in Salt Lake City, UT and was the firstborn child to Barre McCune and Virginia Smith Musser. She married Claude Arch West, III in 1973 in Union City, California. They were sealed for time and all eternity in Utah’s St. George Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, in 1988.

Janine spent her childhood in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has fond memories of learning to play the violin there.

After completing high school, Janine was called to serve a mission in Hong Kong, China. She learned to speak Cantonese and grew to love the culture and the people that she served.

Upon returning home from her mission, she was a stewardess for Pan American World Airways, based out of San Francisco, California. The years she spent working for Pan Am gave her the opportunity to travel the world and use the language that she learned while on her mission. She also was given the opportunity to volunteer with the airline to go on special missions to retrieve soldiers from Vietnam.

She worked as a Real Estate Contract Liaison for several real estate companies, in Louisiana and Utah after retiring from the airlines.

Janine was very devoted to her LDS faith and held various callings for the church. She lovingly served in the Relief Society, Sunday school, and Young Women’s programs. She had a lovely alto voice and was always a member of her ward choir. She loved to sing, especially with her sisters. She served a second mission in Orange, Texas, with her husband, after they retired from their careers.

Janine was preceded in death by her father, Barre McCune Musser; mother, Virginia Smith Musser; and sister, Linda Lee Musser. She is survived by her husband, Claude and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother and sisters: David Musser (Brenda), Cindy Jaynes (Gary), Winona Musser and Gay Jacobs (Edward).

Graveside services will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Veyo City Cemetery, 334 Chad Ranch Road, Veyo, Utah. Masks are required.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.