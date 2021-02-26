Hildale City Council member in jail on stalking, domestic violence charges

Colorado City Marshal's Office patrol vehicle in Colorado City, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Chief Robb Radley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Stalking and domestic violence charges were filed against a Hildale City Council member on Thursday following an arrest during a family disturbance reported earlier this week.

Jared Nicol, 46, was arrested late Wednesday night and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility facing four counts of stalking and four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child. Nicol was elected to serve a four year term on the Hildale City Council during the historic election that took place in 2017 and was an active council member at the time of his arrest.

The incident began shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday when Nicol went to drop off one of his children at his ex-wife’s home after a scheduled visitation.

According to the probable cause statement filed with the court, Nicol then parked in front of his ex-wife’s vehicle as the family was getting into the car to head out of town to attend a birthday party. When Nicol refused to move his car, the report states, the children’s mother drove down a steep hill in an attempt to go around, which is when Nicol allegedly lurched forward and nearly struck the family vehicle.

Nicol continued to follow the vehicle along state Route 59 for more than 10 miles when the children’s mother called emergency dispatch to report the incident, telling officers she was “fearful for herself and her children,” the officer noted in the report.

Officers with the Colorado City Marshal’s Officers later caught up with the suspect who was arrested and transported to jail.

On Thursday Nicol was formally charged with one count each of stalking and violation of a protective order as well as three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Court records show that several protective orders have been filed in the case.

St. George News reached out to Hildale City Mayor Donia Jessop who stated she is aware of the arrest but is unable to comment at this time.

St. George News also reached out to Chief Robb Radley with the Colorado City Marshal’s Office who said he would be unable to make a statement since it is an active investigation that is ongoing.

A background check revealed two previous cases of domestic violence filed against the defendant, including a 2012 case filed in West Valley in which the suspect pleaded guilty to one count of criminal mischief, while three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child were dismissed.

In a domestic violence case filed in 2001 in Sandy City Nicol was charged with misdemeanor assault and communications abuse. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge and the communications charge was dismissed.

Both cases were closed.

Following Wednesday’s arrest the suspect remains in jail without bail and is scheduled to appear for a bail review hearing March 3.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.