What’s on the Menu: Jamba | Sponsored by Camping World.

ST. GEORGE — Spring is in the air, so “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke took his friend Sandi Cattan to see what’s new from the smoothie influencers at Jamba.

From the bright colors to the fresh, fruity smells and the smiling staff, walking into Jamba is a treat for the senses. And with the weather warming up – though not quick enough for Demke’s liking – their St. George and Cedar City locations are the perfect place to discover exotic summertime flavors.

Join Sheldon and Sandi at Jamba on episode 78 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Demke and Cattan began by sampling one of Jamba’s menu staples: the Açaí Primo bowl. The “Whirl’d Famous” smoothie bowl features a delicious açaí blend, granola, strawberries, blueberries and bananas, all topped with shredded coconut and a drizzle of honey.

“Jamba has it dialed in!” Demke said.

Next up, the Caribbean Passion smoothie. Evoking daydreams of basking on sun-drenched shores, this tropical delight blends fruit juices including pear, white grape, mango and orange with orange sherbet and fresh strawberries and peaches.

“It’s amazing. This is really good, a nice peach flavor,” Cattan said. “This is summer! I’m ready for summer.”

Jamba also serves plant-based smoothies like the Vanilla Blue Sky, which gets its distinctive color from a superfood boost of blue spirulina combined with vanilla coconut milk, almond milk, banana and pineapple.

Before leaving, the friendly folks at Jamba invited the pair to try a couple of ginger cayenne shots loaded with plenty of zest to melt away the winter blues.

“The ginger shot is actually my favorite one,” said Coryna Sulahria, general manager of Jamba’s St. George store. “It gives me a boost of energy in the morning, so I don’t need a cup of coffee. I don’t need any of that. It gives me the extra zing I need for the day, so I just am up and ready to make some smoothies.”

Whether you’re looking for a bowl, smoothie or shot, stop by Jamba and indulge in a taste of the tropics. Or take advantage of their convenient pickup and delivery options.

Resources

Jamba Rimrock Marketplace | Address: 473 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-1305 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website. Renaissance Square | Address: 646 S. Main St., Cedar City. | Telephone: 435-263-0497 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.



