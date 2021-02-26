Local, family-owned St. George Water Store delivers alkaline spring water overflowing with benefits

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re thirsty for better water, St. George Water Store is ready to deliver, offering naturally alkaline spring water overflowing with potential health benefits.

With a commitment to providing customers with the healthiest and highest quality water within 500 miles, owner Jocco Roberts said once people try Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water from St. George Water Store, they “generally will not go back to machine or tap water.”

“We structured the business to provide the highest quality water with the best price in the marketplace and the best service,” he said.

St. George Water Store is a family-owned business with dedicated employees that live in the communities they serve. Roberts, who runs the company with his wife, said that when they started seven years ago, he could never have anticipated such astounding growth.

“I was going out in a pickup truck with 25 bottles at a time,” he said. “We had no clue it was going to turn into this.”

The business has since grown exponentially and largely through referrals. St. George Water Store saw its customer base expand by 85% from 2019 to 2020, and despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic they saw another 28% in 2020 and now have twice the distribution capacity of their competitors.

Roberts credits this growth to the strength of his flagship product: Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water, bottled from the source in the picturesque Canaan Mountain Wilderness near the national park. Flowing out of the mountains with an ideal pH of 7.8 and roughly 70 milligrams per liter of total dissolved solids, it’s simply better water.

Only 1% of the water on Earth is naturally alkaline. Therefore, most alkaline water on the market requires processing to achieve an alkaline state, but Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water is naturally imbued with all the minerals the body needs, Roberts said.

When the natural alkaline spring water arrives at St. George Water Store’s bottling facility from the aquifer, it has neither seen air nor light, and the company’s self-contained automated bottling method is state-of-the-art.

Roberts said that naturally alkaline water can lower acidity within the body, promoting greater health. Other benefits may include a stronger immune system, healthier bones, better hydration and more energy.

Additionally, St. George Water Store now offers negative ionized alkaline water from Real Water. Negative ionized alkaline water has a higher pH containing greater amounts of magnesium, calcium and potassium, minerals which Roberts said contribute to stronger bones, healthier muscle function, improved digestion and better hydration.

St. George Water Store delivers alkaline drinking water to the homes and businesses of thousands of satisfied customers from St. George to Mesquite, Cedar City to Kanab. Self-fill and pickup services are also available at their brick-and-mortar location just north of Sunset Boulevard.

Roberts said there are three keys to the success of St. George Water Store: offering the highest quality water available, the best pricing and the best service.

Roberts spent three decades in the beauty industry before starting St. George Water Store. He worked 22 years under billionaire entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria, best known as a co-founder of the Paul Mitchell Professional Hair Care and Patrón Tequila empires. Today, Roberts runs his company using what he describes as an “old-school business philosophy” that he learned from DeJoria.

“You put the customers first,” he said. “The customers’ needs come before your needs or the needs of your company.”

Unlike the national chains, St. George Water Store doesn’t charge delivery fees, and there are no contractual obligations. Customers pay for the water they need when they need it – and nothing more.

Water is essential for all life, but not all water is created equal, and Roberts said he believes that Southern Utahns shouldn’t have to compromise their health by drinking second-rate chemically treated or chlorinated water from the tap. With alkaline water from St. George Water Store, they get the most out of every drop.

“We believe in the power of good water,” he said.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

St. George Water Store | Address: 1135 W. 1130 North, St. George | Telephone: 435-272-9055 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.