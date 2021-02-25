Woman in fatal snowmobile crash near Brian Head identified

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The name of a woman killed in a snowmobiling accident that injured two others near Brian Head earlier this week has been released by the Brian Head Marshal’s Office.

Deputy Jared Burton of the Brian Head Marshal’s Office confirmed Thursday evening that the woman involved in the fatal accident was Nevada resident Keiko Baldwin.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon with marshals responding to reports of a snowmobile crash around 4 p.m. near Navajo Ridge located outside of town.

“Brian Head Town Marshals responded and administered CPR with the help of an off-duty officer from (the Los Angeles Police Department),” Burton said in a press release issued late Tuesday evening.

Attempts to revive Baldwin failed and she was pronounced dead.

Of the two others involved, John Baldwin, Keiko’s husband, was critically injured in the crash, yet stable and was taken to Cedar City Hospital. Burton told St. George News on Thursday that the man appeared to be doing better after coming out of surgery.

Another woman who was involved in the snowmobile crash was also taken to the hospital with injuries and released following treatment.

From what he said he understands of the crash, it appeared the Baldwins, who live around Las Vegas, were going down a hill at “a pretty high speed” when they came across a group of people ahead of them, Burton said.

Not wanting to hit the crowd, John Baldwin, whom Burton said was steering the snowmobile, made a hard right turn that caused the snowmobile to flip and crash into a tree.

“The safety of our visitors is extremely important to the Town,” Burton said in Tuesday’s press release. “Unfortunately, some of these activities involve risk, so we implore our guests to be familiar with their equipment and exercise appropriate caution at all times.”

