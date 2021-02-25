District investigates Parowan teacher’s tweet seemingly calling for death of Republican senators

The tweet, dated Feb. 13, 2021, and sent out from the account of Parowan High School humanities teacher Brian Townsend said the following:

I only hope that the next time a president incites a riot at the Capitol, more Republican senators are killed.

United States senators voted Feb. 13 to acquit former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. Though not enough to convict, the 57-43 vote was widely called the most bipartisan ever, with seven Republican senators voting to convict the former president, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

Townsend’s tweet was posted Wednesday on the Iron County Schools Parents Group Facebook page by Lisa Sunny Carter, who told Cedar City News that Townsend is her daughter’s teacher.

Carter said she became aware of the tweet after her daughter and some of her friends began discussing it.

“My daughter brought it to my attention,” Carter said, adding that she is really upset about all of it.

“I’m shaking,” she said. “Not only did he post something inappropriate, but his students can see.”

After the tweet surfaced the Iron County School District released the following statement Wednesday: