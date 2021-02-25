Aug. 9, 1931 – Feb. 24, 2021

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, Donald Willis Funcannon, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 89 at his home in St. George, Utah.

Don was born Aug. 9, 1931 in Price, Utah to Roy and Louise (Pessetto) Funcannon, Naval Veteran of the Korean War, graduated from University of Utah in mechanical engineering and worked at Hercules.

He was married March 2, 1956 to LaRae Bertoch and sealed Dec. 8, 1961 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He was an ambitious, honest, trustworthy, loving father to his three children: Douglas (Deanna Minster), Jill (Roger Hall) and James (Juanita Nava Gonzalez).

A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served 8 years with his wife as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple.

Don is survived by his loving wife, LaRae; his three children; nine grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; and his brother, David. Preceded in death by his sister, Colleen Thompson.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288W. St. George Blvd. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Larkin Mortuary, www.larkinmortuary.com.