Alleged retail theft in Washington City followed by hit-and-run injury crash lands 2 women in jail

ST. GEORGE — After an alleged retail theft in Washington City, two women were arrested after an attempt to evade police led to a collision with a van that resulted in injuries.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, officers were dispatched to a retail theft reported at Walmart on Telegraph in Washington City involving two suspects. The store’s loss prevention department told police that two women were seen “running down isle 10” before exiting the store and getting into what was later identified as a silver Subaru, according to probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests.

From there, police were advised by emergency dispatch the suspect’s vehicle had just collided with a Ford transit van as the suspects were attempting to exit the store’s parking lot as they fled from police. Minutes later the suspect’s vehicle was stopped near the entrance to the parking lot by police.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jessica Solomon – who was not part of the retail theft but was prohibited from Walmart due to a previous incident – was arrested for felony warrants and also faces charges for failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury and criminal trespass.

The passenger, 42-year-old Nikkole McDonald, was identified by Walmart’s asset protection as the suspect who they allegedly observed removing a bottle of men’s cologne from its packaging before putting it in her purse, as well as several other items that were concealed in the suspect’s bag.

McDonald proceeded toward the store exit; and just prior to leaving the building, the suspect dumped out her purse and then ran through the parking lot where she got into the passenger’s seat of the Subaru.

According to the statement, McDonald told police that she went into the store with a plan to steal a wallet and the cologne, a scheme both suspects concocted earlier that day.

A records check also revealed a criminal history that included nearly 20 felony and misdemeanor cases as well as an active felony warrant that was issued on another unrelated theft case reported in November.

In that case, the suspect was charged with third-degree felony theft after a property owner reported that during an eviction, McDonald left with a clothes dryer, an air conditioning system and a water heater, valued at nearly $4,000, that did not belong to her. The charges were filed and a $3,000 arrest warrant was issued by District Judge G. Michael Westfall on Feb. 12.

McDonald was arrested and transported to jail on the warrant as well as one misdemeanor count of retail theft for the Walmart incident on $3,690 bail.

Solomon’s bail was posted at $7,650.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

