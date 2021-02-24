Creative Spark agency offers savvy digital marketing for small businesses

Stock image | Photo by Sitthiphong/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Creative Spark Digital Marketing is open and ready to serve Southern Utah business owners. The locally based agency is now accepting new clients and offering free consultations for any business that wants to reach their individual definition of success.

Alyssa Browning, president and founder of Creative Spark Digital Marketing, said that she strives to offer marketing services that meet the budgetary needs of the community’s small businesses without sacrificing quality.

“I started this agency because I realized there was a gap between what businesses need and what they can afford,” she said.

“The main goal of CSDM is to help small business owners reach success through the strategic use of digital marketing tactics.”

Creative Spark Digital Marketing offers a full suite of digital marketing services that include the following:

Branding.

Marketing strategy.

Content creation.

Search engine optimization.

Pay-per-click campaign management.

Customized marketing plans.

Creative Spark Digital Marketing also offers additional services on a case-by-case basis to ensure that each business is set up for success.

Browning said that flexibility is what sets her agency apart. With Creative Spark Digital Marketing, businesses can choose the services that benefit them most – and not pay for anything they don’t truly need.

“My goal is to be able to help these businesses grow and find their own version of success, because success looks different for every business,” she said. “I’d really like to be able to fill in that gap for small businesses, to be that No. 1 company that people come to.”

About Creative Spark Digital Marketing

Creative Spark Digital Marketing is a digital marketing company based in Southern Utah that specializes in helping small businesses create success. Browning, the company’s founder, has experience as the director of digital marketing for two companies with the flexibility of an agency. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit the Creative Spark Digital Marketing website.

Resources

Creative Spark Digital Marketing | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Telephone: 435-250-4505 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

