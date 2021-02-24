High speed chase ends with Kanarraville resident’s arrest

The scene off exit 16 from I-15 after Kelly Stenger's Mitsbushi Eclipse was road-spiked by Utah Highway Patrol, ending a high-speed chase, Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A 40-year-old female with an active National Crime and Information Center warrant led the Iron County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit down Interstate-15 on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Kelly Stenger, a Kanarraville resident, was identified by a deputy of the sheriff’s office in her black Mitsubishi Eclipse in the town. When officers attempted to stop Stenger, she fled with her disabled mother in the cab.

“One of the deputies was out on patrol and knew the warrant was active and just happened to see her just on routine patrol,” Del Schlosser, Iron County Sheriff’s Office public information officer told Cedar City News.

Schlosser said Stenger was recognized by her own appearance, not that of her vehicle or any other factors.

After evading one set of road spikes south of Kanarraville by driving off the road, Stenger got onto I-15 southbound toward St. George. A press release issued by the sheriff’s office said speeds of the pursuit reached 110 mph. Exits south of mile marker 23 were closed.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers successfully deployed road spikes near mile marker 17, forcing Stenger off Exit 16 before she lost control and veered off the road, disabling the vehicle.

Stenger abandoned her disabled mother in the vehicle and fled on foot through the brush. She was arrested and taken into custody shortly after, at around 1:17 p.m.

Stenger’s mother was returned to her place of residence by law enforcement officials. She was uninjured in the incident, according to the statement.

The details of Stenger’s warrant were unavailable as National Crime and Information Center warrants are withheld from the public. Schlosser said that the warrant was issued in Nevada. Charges for Stenger are currently pending. They will include evading and fugitive from justice charges, Schlosser said.

