Back-to-back crashes impact traffic on northern Bluff Street

Written by Mori Kessler
February 24, 2021

ST. GEORGE — Two separate vehicle crashes resulting in minor injuries occurred in the area of 1250 North on Bluff Street Wednesday afternoon.

The aftermath of vehicle crashes on Bluff Street by 1250 North in St. George, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

The first crash occurred around 4:40 p.m., when the driver of a white Chevrolet hatchback stopped on 1250 North made a left turn onto Bluff Street and failed to see the oncoming southbound silver Buick LaCrosse, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said in a text to St. George News.

The Buick hit the Chevrolet in a T-bone collision. Both drivers experienced minor injuries and were examined by responding medical personnel at the scene. Neither party was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Chevrolet’s driver was cited for failing to yield at a stop, Atkin said.

A second crash happened due to there being debris in the roadway, she said. The driver of a Volkswagen Passat that was northbound on Bluff Street slowed down as it approached broken glass left in the roadway; behind them, the driver of a red Toyota RAV4 failed to stop in time.

The rear-end collision resulted in minor injuries for the Passat’s driver but did not require transportation to the hospital by ambulance. The RAV4 also momentarily caught fire following the crash and was quickly extinguished, Atkin said.

The RAV4’s driver was cited by police for following too close, she said.

Traffic on Bluff Street near 1250 North was impacted while police and other first responders worked to clear the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

