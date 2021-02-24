Jeep hits stroller in St. George sending 2 children to hospital with minor injuries, police say

ST. GEORGE — On Wednesday afternoon, some children could be seen on their front-yard swing on 100 South in St. George, their smiles showing a happy innocence. Just three blocks away was a contrasting image, as St. George Police officers were investigating a collision involving a mother, her two children, a stroller and a vehicle.

The collision between a Jeep Cherokee and the stroller left both children, ages one and 10, with minor injuries, according to police, though the injuries to the older child were enough that they had to be taken by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital.

The collapsed stroller sat on the street near the curb as police investigated the incident that happened around 4:30 p.m., with some witnesses on scene looking visibly shaken. According to witnesses, a vehicle traveling west on 100 South hit the front of the stroller holding a toddler as it was turning onto 100 East. Witnesses said the vehicle hit the front of the stroller, then the stroller hit another child walking alongside.

Jack Scott, who worked in a nearby building, didn’t see the incident itself, but said he saw the child taken by ambulance while the mother walked away holding the toddler. He said no gurneys were used, indicating the injuries were minor.

“It was so fortunate,” Scott said. “It was fortunate it wasn’t worse.”

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed to St. George News that both children were being treated at the hospital for minor injuries. She said the Jeep Cherokee with a male driver was in the left-turn lane on the westbound side of 100 South, waiting for vehicles to pass before turning on to 100 East and facing the setting afternoon sun.

“It sounds like because of the sun, he did not see the pedestrians in the roadway,” Atkin said. “He hit the stroller, which had a female in it that was almost two-years-old. The stroller then hit the 10-year-old female walking alongside it and both kids landed on the ground.”

Atkin added the mother, who was holding the stroller, fell after losing her balance but wasn’t hit. Witnesses said the mother was not injured.

The driver received a ticket, but it wasn’t for the incident itself.

“The driver was cited for never obtaining a driver’s license,” Atkin said.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.