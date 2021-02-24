TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Feb. 26-28
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Advanced Poses Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Ladies Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $9.99 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 5:3o-9 p.m. | Spa Night at Bristlecone | Admission: $25 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Center for the Arts, 255 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 S. Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Beyond the Mask: A Broadway Revue | Admission: Free | Location: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. | Munchkin Jam | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Chris Heers | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Next X | Admission: $8 | Location: Fox Theater, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Austin Gray | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Switchpoint Boutique Ribbon-Cutting | Admission: Free | Location: Switchpoint Boutique, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | I-15 Litter Pickup | Admission: Free | Location: Findlay Subaru, 1453 Sunland Drive, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. | Breath Leads Movement | Admission: Free | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Honeymoon Trail Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Sky Ranch Staging Area, S. 1100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Tactical Shotgun Training | Admission: $110 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South #1, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Snow Moon Group Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Johnson Canyon Trailhead, 1002 Snow Canyon Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | Bubbly Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: Xetava Gardens Cafe, 815 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.