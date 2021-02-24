TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Feb. 26-28

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.

Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. | Munchkin Jam | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Foods/vendors/charity

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Music

Nightlife/social

Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Switchpoint Boutique Ribbon-Cutting | Admission: Free | Location: Switchpoint Boutique, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.

Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | I-15 Litter Pickup | Admission: Free | Location: Findlay Subaru, 1453 Sunland Drive, St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.