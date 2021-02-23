March 13, 1975 – Feb. 19, 2021

Sonny James Davison, 45, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. He was born March 13, 1975 in Ogden Utah to Michael Dennis and Joyce Cole Davison. He married Lori Ann Ralston on Dec. 29, 2005.

Sonny was raised in Roy, Utah. He was the youngest of nine kids and he was spoiled and adored by them all. There, he attended grade school and graduated from Roy High School. Throughout his high school years, Sonny played football and soccer. Sonny was very put together and organized, earning him “Best Dressed” of Roy High. Following graduation, the ski-bum phase of Sonny’s life started.

He moved to Park City, worked as a lift operator and spent as much time as he could shredding the slopes. Taking full advantage of Utah’s “Greatest Snow on Earth”. In 1996, Sonny moved to St. George, Utah to attend Dixie College. He instantly fell in love with the year-round good weather and golfing. This is also where he met his many lifelong friends and his soul-mate Lori Ann Ralston. Sonny graduated Dixie State College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Prior to his graduation from Dixie Sonny started working for his brother-in-law and mentor, Wayne Carlos at AAA Bail Bonds. This was a profession Sonny really enjoyed. It provided Sonny a flexible schedule that allowed for his favorite past time: being a dad! Sonny loved his family more than anything in this world and his boys were the light of his life.

Sonny had an immense love of all sports. Sonny excelled in soccer and had the opportunity to play in Germany; played football, basketball, horseshoes, darts and ping pong (which earned him a medal in the Huntsman Summer Games). Sonny skied and boated. Golf, however, was his most favorite. He spent many hours on the golf course with friends and family. The time spent on the course with his boys was the most special and provided many teaching moments. Sonny was so proud of their success on and off the golf course. Recently Sonny and Ryder went on a deep-sea fishing trip with Uncle John and this was another sport they immediately fell in love with and had plans to continue.

Sonny had amazing blue eyes that sparkled when he smiled and an infectious laugh. He was admired appropriately because he brought sunshine and a positive attitude everywhere, he went.

But most of all Sonny was accepting and supportive. Sonny was a hub, and his home was always open. He was a father figure to many and often gave advice and council to those he cared for. He wanted the best for all those around him.

Sonny is survived by his loving wife, Lori Ann Davison; sons, Ashton and Ryder Davison; parents, Mike and Joyce Davison; siblings, Lonnie Logan, Denise Carlos (Wayne), Pamela Christensen (Chris), Michael Lloyd Davison, Jacky Bobo (Cindy), Annette Howard (Roger), Deann Slade (Todd) and John Bobo (Felice). Sonny is also survived by his mother-in-law, Chris Ralston, father-in-law, Steve Ralston (Lisa) and extended family and friends too numerous to name.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street St. George, Utah. Viewings will be Thursday, Feb. 25 from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday, before the service from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 48796 and password SJD2021.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.