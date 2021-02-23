Missing woman found dead in Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park stock image | St George News

ST. GEORGE — National Park Service officials found the body of a woman after she was reported missing Monday by a family member.

According to a press release issued by the National Park Service, on Tuesday, the park service officials located a body below the rim near Trailview Overlook along the Hermit Road.

The body was recovered and has been identified as Lillian Meyn, age 31, of Woodside, California.

Body recovery teams were able to reach the victim, who was located approximately 300 feet below the rim, early Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Meyn was reported missing by a family member. Later that day Meyn’s vehicle was located on the South Rim of Grand Canyon near the Bright Angel Lodge.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner.

According to the statement, no further information is available at this time.

