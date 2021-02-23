Gov. Cox lowers flags in honor of the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19

In this Jan. 21 2021 file photo Gov. Spencer Cox gives his first State of the State address before the Utah Legislature, Salt Lake City, Utah | Pool photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Spencer Cox ordered Monday the lowering of both the American flag and the Utah flag through Friday in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by the governor’s office, in coordination with a proclamation from Pres. Joe Biden, Cox ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah in memory of the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 and to highlight the magnitude of loss for so many families across the country.

“This week we join all Americans in mourning those we’ve lost to COVID-19, including the 1,853 Utahns who have died,” Cox said in the press release. “May God bless their loved ones and all of us with comfort and healing at this difficult time.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities from sundown tonight through Friday. All Utahns and private businesses are encouraged to participate.

Pres. Biden’s proclamation:

As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus. That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic. In their memory, the First Lady and I will be joined by the Vice President and the Second Gentleman for a moment of silence at the White House this evening. I ask all Americans to join us as we remember the more than 500,000 of our fellow Americans lost to COVID-19 and to observe a moment of silence at sunset. I also hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset February 26, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

