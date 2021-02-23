1 dead following snowmobile accident near Brian Head

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman is dead is following a snowmobile accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon outside of the town of Brian Head in Iron County.

The Brian Head Town Marshal’s office responded to a report of the accident that took place near Navajo Ridge outside of the town around 4 p.m., according to a press release from the marshal’s office.

“Brian Head Town Marshals responded and administered CPR with the help of an off-duty officer from (the Los Angeles Police Department),” the press release stated.

Three people were involved in the incident, including a woman who could not be revived and was pronounced dead, a man who was in critical, yet stable condition and was taken to Cedar City Hospital for care, and another woman who was treated at the scene and released.

“The safety of our visitors is extremely important to the Town,” Brian Head Deputy Marshal Jared Burton said in the press release. “Unfortunately, some of these activities involve risk, so we implore our guests to be familiar with their equipment and exercise appropriate caution at all times.”

Neither names of those involved in the accident nor details of how it occurred, were shared in the press release.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.