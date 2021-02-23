Jan. 17, 1944 – Feb. 19, 2021

Kendall Fred Sanford, age 77, left his earthly home on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 after a long and valiant battle with kidney disease. He was born Jan. 17, 1944, the eldest son of Bonnie Elaine Brown and J Fred Sanford. Ken married Nola Ann Rasmussen in the Salt Lake Temple on May 27, 1977. He graduated from the University of Utah with a master’s degree in chemistry.

Until moving to St. George 12 years ago, Ken worked for Unisys, Becton Dickenson and Sorenson Medical as a senior quality engineer.

Ken was an active and valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions, but his favorite was teaching. He served an honorable mission in Buenos Aire, Argentina.

Ken was a consummate family man, a loving husband, father and grandfather. Nothing was more important to him than the gospel and his family. Ken took his family on many fun vacations. Ken’s primary hobbies were astronomy, science and electronics.

Ken will be greatly missed by many whose lives he has touched. He is survived by his wife, Nola Sanford of St. George, Utah; children, Janet Luker of West Valley, Utah and Ryan Sanford of Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings, David Sanford of Phoenix, Arizona, Diane Thomas of Draper, Utah, and Fred Sanford of Sandy, Utah. Two granddaughters and one grandson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Sun River LDS 4th branch, 1483 Angel Arch Drive, St. George, Utah. A Viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 prior to the services at the chapel from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

Live streaming will be available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5650995985?pwd=YlFvNEkzMWRpL1dZVDZvRm8yWmsyQT09

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Nation Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222. Visit Pine View Mortuary’s website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and condolences.