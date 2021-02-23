Golfer makes first hole-in-one during St. George tournament, wins $10,000

Aaron Schimbeck after making a hole-in-one to win $10,000 on the third hole at Sunbrook Golf Club, St. George, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Joey DeGraaf, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man won $10,000 for making a hole-in-one during a recent golf tournament.

Aaron Schimbeck, 47, made the shot on the 170-yard third hole at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George on Feb. 13.

Schimbeck told St. George News that the shot marked his first-ever ace in more than 20 years of playing the sport, mostly as an occasional hobby.

Schimbeck and his cohorts were participating in the 21st annual Southern Utah University Thunderbird Classic, a fundraiser for SUU’s golf team. A sign posted on the third hole during the event said participating golfers could win $10,000 for hitting a hole-in-one on that hole.

Schimbeck said he pulled out his 6-iron, teed up his ball and made what he called a “clean and perfect” shot.

“It hit the center of the green and went rolling towards the flag. We thought it was going to break out of the hole, but just then, by the grace of God, it fell in,” Schimbeck recalled.

Schimbeck called the memorable moment “every guy’s dream.”

“And then, to make $10,000, is a cherry on top.”

Schimbeck said he and his golfing partners had to fill out an affidavit to send in to the insurance company providing the hole-in-one promotion coverage.

“The witnesses had to sign it and we had to get it notarized and get it sent to the insurance company, and I guess they’re going to send me a check,” Schimbeck said.

Accompanying Schimbeck on that round were Cooper Milne, Jaden Milne, Adam Milne and Jed Milne. Jaden is a member of the SUU golf team. Schimbeck thanked the Milnes, along with SUU head coach Richard Church and his assistant coaches, including Reed McArthur, who was in charge of putting the tournament together.

