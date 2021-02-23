Burning motor home causes lane closure on I-15 near Beaver

Written by Jeff Richards
February 23, 2021
Scene of a motor home fire on Interstate 15 near mile marker 122 north of Beaver, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 was slowed for a couple hours Tuesday afternoon after a recreational motor home caught fire near Beaver.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. David Bairett told St. George News the fire is believed to have started in the vehicle’s rear axle area.

The RV’s driver was able to pull over to the side of the roadway shortly after noticing the problem and all occupants were able to exit safely, he added.

“Everyone made it out and there were no injuries,” Bairett said, adding that the incident happened near mile marker 122, just north of Beaver.

Beaver Fire Department firefighters responded to the incident and were able to extinguish the blaze.

Scene of a motor home fire on Interstate 15 near mile marker 122 north of Beaver, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

The vehicle, a Holiday Rambler, was left a total loss, with little more than a hollowed out shell remaining.

Although midafternoon traffic on the southbound side of I-15 was temporarily reduced to a single lane, Bairett said the impact was minimal.

“We had one lane closed for approximately two hours, but there were no major traffic issues,” he said.

