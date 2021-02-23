3 Crimson Cliffs students win in ‘Shoot4Cash’; 1 student doesn’t miss a single shot

ST. GEORGE — During the popular “Shoot4Cash” halftime promotion Friday night at Crimson Cliffs High School, three students collectively won $1,250 for their school’s clubs or teams.

First up was Jacob Brown, who managed to hit shots from all four target distances within the 30-second time limit to win $500 for the Mustangs cheerleading squad.

Next, Mikey Bishop made it as far as a successful 3-point attempt to win $250 for the color guard.

Last but not least, senior Lucas Schone stepped up and calmly banked in his layup, then proceeded to swish his next three shots in rapid succession. He made a free throw, drilled a pro-distance 3-pointer, then stepped back and fired in a half-court shot that also hit nothing but net.

Schone made all four of his shots without a miss in less than 12 seconds, using up less than half his allotted time. The $500 he earned will go to the Crimson Cliffs drill team.



Schone is a member of the Mustangs’ two-time defending state champion golf team. He broke his back in an accident shortly after golf season ended last fall and was unable to play basketball this season.

“Luke wants everyone to know that he is a ‘walking bucket,’” his dad Steve Schone jokingly told St. George News on Monday.

The promotion, which is sponsored by Stephen Wade Auto Center, Canyon Media and Goldenwest Credit Union, has now awarded $3,500 during its stops at four local high schools so far this season. Shoot4Cash will wrap up its season this coming Friday at Desert Hills during the halftime of the second game of a scheduled 4A playoff doubleheader at the Thunderdome.

