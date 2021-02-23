July 21, 1978 – Feb. 19, 2021

Corbin McMillen, age 42, passed away Feb. 19, 2021. He was born July 21, 1978 at the Salt Lake City LDS Hospital. Corbin married Rebekah Turk July 6, 2001 in the Oakland California Temple.

Corbin spent his first twelve years in several communities in the Salt Lake City area. He then moved to Granite Bay, California, which he considered his hometown. He graduated from Oakmont High School before attending Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho for one year. He then served in the Pusan Korea Mission for two years. He became sick towards the end of his mission with meningitis or encephalitis according to his mission president (who was also a doctor). This had an impact on his health the rest of his life. Corbin loved his mission. He was known to be hardworking and fluent in Korean. Corbin enjoyed many sports including basketball. He won awards at camps and competitions during school and made the Sierra College Team in California upon returning from his church mission.

Corbin enjoyed wakeboarding. He was the first in his family to do a 360 and flip. He also excelled at snowboarding and worked at Squaw Valley for a short time. He also enjoyed Northstar Resort.

During his marriage, Corbin had many short-term jobs. He enjoyed working for the company that installed the tile floors in Sacramento Temple. He was allowed to keep a few pieces of tile as momentos. He eventually went to trucking school and achieved a 100% score in obtaining his license. He drove a cement truck in Sacramento putting in 60 hour weeks. He also had a trucking job in Virginia.

Corbin loved people. He was gregarious and fun his entire life. He especially loved family gatherings: big or small, close relatives or distant. He really enjoyed entertaining his many nieces and nephews. He also loved his cousins, aunts and uncles. He would bring a hearty laugh from his Great Aunt Ellie when she was talking on the phone with his mother.

Corbin was truly the sunshine in all of our lives.

Corbin is survived by his wife Rebekah Turk McMillen of Citrus Heights, California; his parents, Gary and Margie Barron of St. George, Utah; siblings: Tyler (Monica) McMillen of Fullerton, California, Shannon McMillen of Greenacres, Washington, Adam (Keyonna) McMillen of Sparks, Nevada and Cassandra McMillen of Ogden, Utah. Corbin also has many nieces and nephews.

Corbin was especially grateful for the support of his wife throughout their marriage.

Corbin spent the last three years of his life assisting with the care of his father, Gary who has behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia and is on hospice at home in St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, 3:00 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah with visitation at 2:00pm. Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 48743 and password CCM2021. Burial will be at a later date in Sacramento, CA.

Light dinner will be provided at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Fieldstone Ward – Little Valley Stake Center, 2436 E Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah 84790.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.