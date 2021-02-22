Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21.
Law catches up with alleged test drive car thief in St. George
ST. GEORGE — A Logan man is in jail after he was arrested in St. George on felony warrants issued on two similar cases in which the suspect is accused of stealing two vehicles from dealerships up north during test drives.
Brian Head day: These families are at the heart of Utah’s highest ski resort
FEATURE — It might surprise some Southern Utah residents to know that Brian Head – at 9,800 feet – boasts the highest base elevation of any ski resort in Utah even though it is the southernmost. Brian Head town, not surprisingly, is the highest incorporated municipality in the state.
Tuacahn High School community rallies for principal under threat of termination
ST. GEORGE — Dr. Drew Williams, principal at Tuacahn High School for the Arts (THSA), is used to attending a meeting each year in early March to determine whether he will continue to lead the school. He’s done so for four years now, and his contract has been renewed each time.
January email indicates Utah Senate likely never intended to hear Dixie State name change bill
ST. GEORGE — Following news that a bill moving through the Utah Legislature to drop ‘Dixie’ from Dixie State University’s name came into doubt Thursday evening, additional information was presented to St. George News that could indicate at least some Utah senators never intended to hear the bill on the floor.
28 train cars derail in Millard County
MILLARD COUNTY — A freight train was derailed Saturday while traveling through Millard County.
