Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

February 22, 2021
Tuacahn High School Principal Dr. Drew Williams in Ivins, Utah, Feb. 19, 2021. Williams is facing the possibility of losing his position at the school. | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21.

Law catches up with alleged test drive car thief in St. George 

Stock image | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Logan man is in jail after he was arrested in St. George on felony warrants issued on two similar cases in which the suspect is accused of stealing two vehicles from dealerships up north during test drives.

Brian Head day: These families are at the heart of Utah’s highest ski resort

Georg’s Ski Shop, owned by Brian Head’s pioneer family, the Hartlmaiers, as seen through the Wildflower Lift ski bridge on Jan. 25, 2018 with an historic photo inset showing how the shop looked in the early 1970s, Brian Head, Utah | Modern photo by Reuben Wadsworth and historic photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Special Collections, St. George News

FEATURE — It might surprise some Southern Utah residents to know that Brian Head – at 9,800 feet – boasts the highest base elevation of any ski resort in Utah even though it is the southernmost. Brian Head town, not surprisingly, is the highest incorporated municipality in the state.

Tuacahn High School community rallies for principal under threat of termination

Tuacahn High School students Rebekah Uyleman (L) and Autumn Best (R) partipate in a peaceful protest amid rumors that Tuacahn High School Principal Dr. Drew Williams’s contract may be in jeopardy. Photo taken in Ivins, Utah Feb. 18, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Sophia Holt, for St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dr. Drew Williams, principal at Tuacahn High School for the Arts (THSA), is used to attending a meeting each year in early March to determine whether he will continue to lead the school. He’s done so for four years now, and his contract has been renewed each time.

January email indicates Utah Senate likely never intended to hear Dixie State name change bill

Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following news that a bill moving through the Utah Legislature to drop ‘Dixie’ from Dixie State University’s name came into doubt Thursday evening, additional information was presented to St. George News that could indicate at least some Utah senators never intended to hear the bill on the floor.

28 train cars derail in Millard County

Derailed train cars in Millard County, Utah, Feb. 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Millard County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

MILLARD COUNTY — A freight train was derailed Saturday while traveling through Millard County.

