Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

ST. GEORGE —Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

According to a press release issued by the American Red Cross, the Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.

Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, according to the statement, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling Red Cross 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Tina Rocco said she knows firsthand how important it is to have blood on hospital shelves. After welcoming baby Gemma by cesarean section, she began hemorrhaging badly and was rushed back into the operating room.

“I was later told it was several pints of blood and an amazing doctor that saved my life,” Rocco said. “That allowed me to hold my first daughter and go home all together as a family of three.”

Before that day, Rocco hadn’t known anyone who needed blood transfusions.

“You truly never know when you, or someone you love, might need it,” she said.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Monday – March 15:

Beaver

March 2, 2021: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Beaver High School, Box 71, 195 East Center

Emery

Castle Dale

Tuesday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Castledale Stake, 32 North Center

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Emery County, 75 East Main

Garfield

Escalante

March 1: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Escalante Stake, 80 South Center

Tropic

March 2: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Escalante Utah Stake Tropic Church, 41 North 100 West

Iron

Cedar City

March 15: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 690 South Cove Dr.

Parowan

Friday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parowan High School, 168 North Main

Kane

Kanab

Millard

Fillmore

Wednesday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fillmore Utah Stake, 300 West Center

Sevier

Central Valley

March 5: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Central Valley Utah Stake, 49 N. Central Blvd.

Monroe

March 4: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monroe Stake, 49 E 200 N

Richfield

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Snow College South Conference Center, 200 South 800 West

March 1: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sevier County Ambulance, 925 North 50 West

Washington

Saint George

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Dr., Suite B6

Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Dr., Suite B6

Wednesday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. George Morningside Stake, 881 S. River Rd.

March 1: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., PrinterLogic, 432 S. Tech Ridge Dr.

March 3: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. George Utah Sunset Stake, 415 N. Westridge Dr.

March 3: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Dr., Suite B6

March 4: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. George Utah Green Valley Stake, 1282 West 500 South Circle

March 5: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. George Red Cliffs Stake, 1285 North Bluff St.

March 10: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Dr., Suite B6

March 11: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. George Utah Crimson Ridge Stake, 3202 E. Crimson Ridge Dr.

Washington

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brio Escape, 230 W. Brio Clubhouse Dr.

March 12: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Utah East Stake – Stake Center, 1835 Washington Fields Rd.

Wayne

Bicknell

March 2: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wayne High School, 265 North 400 West

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

