Body found in Zion National Park identified as missing hiker

Stock image of Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —National Park Service officials were informed by the Medical Examiner’s Office Monday that the body located in the park Friday afternoon was that of Corbin McMillen, a 42-year-old man. McMillen was living in St. George, Utah.

According to a press release issued by the park Monday afternoon, McMillen told his mother that he was going to hike the Angels Landing Trail at Zion on Thursday.

His unoccupied vehicle, parked at the Grotto Trailhead, was identified by park rangers around midnight that evening.

After confirming the vehicle was still parked unoccupied at the Grotto parking lot, a formal search began on the morning of Friday, as reported previously by St. George News.

Later that afternoon, according to the press released, members of the search team found McMillen’s body at the base of Moonlight Buttress. The summit of Moonlight Buttress is a feature located on the West Rim Trail near Angels Landing.

According to the preliminary investigation, the statement says, McMillen’s sustained injuries are consistent with a high-elevation fall, probably from the summit of Moonlight Buttress. The Washington County Sherriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency.

More information may be available once the investigation is complete.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McMillen family and friends,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, park superintendent. “We are all deeply saddened by this outcome.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.