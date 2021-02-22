Feb. 16, 2021 – Feb. 19, 2021

Douglas Jeppson Johansen, 91, passed away Feb. 19, 2021 in St. George, Utah. He was born on Feb. 16, 1930, to Harold Emanuel and Lola Jeppson Johansen in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Dorothy LaVern Gray in Salt Lake City, Utah on Aug. 23, 1951. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 17, 1964.

Douglas was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from East High School in 1947. He served in the United States Army Air from 1947-1952. He worked at Hill Air Force Base in Utah until he retired. During that time, he traveled to Vietnam, Europe, and lived in Okinawa for two years (1976-1978).

Douglas was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Dorothy served a church mission to Halifax Nova Scotia and then traveled a lot. Douglas is survived by sons: Dennis (Connie) and Daniel (Janet), from St. George; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; sons: Douglas Jr. and David; and granddaughter, Melissa

Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah, a visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

Masks are required for those attending services.

