Driver transported to hospital with serious injuries following rollover near Sunbrook Golf Course

Written by Cody Blowers
February 22, 2021

ST. GEORGE — A driver was transported to the hospital with seriously injuries following a rollover near Sunbrook Golf Course that was occurred when the driver fell asleep at the wheel, police say.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on West Sunbrook Drive, which involved a silver GMC SUV that rolled onto its side with an older adult driver trapped inside the vehicle.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George news that once the driver was extricated from the SUV by firefighters, he was transported to St. George Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Prior to transport, the driver told officers he was heading east on Sunbrook when, “by his own admission,” Atkin said, he fell asleep at the wheel. The car then veered to the left, jumped the curb and continued on the grassy median heading east where it then took down two large trees and then rolled over and landed on its side.

The driver became trapped in the mangled wreckage and was found still secured by his seat belt.

Atkin also said she spoke with one of the landscapers working on the grounds surrounding the golf course. The landscaper mentioned that crews encounter drivers routinely who are not paying attention to the road or are unaware there are workers nearby.

Landscaping crews said they have to pay close attention while working near the roadway and they begin their work day “very early in the morning,” Atkin added, to avoid encounters with wayward vehicles.

No other vehicles were involved in Monday’s incident and the SUV sustained extensive damage and was later towed from the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

